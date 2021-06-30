PLATTSBURGH — State officials applauded the signing of a law that will ensure funds from opioid-related litigation go toward expanding treatment, recovery and prevention efforts.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill, which states any funds may not be used to supplant or replace existing state funding, Wednesday morning.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who cosponsored the legislation, said the opioid epidemic has impacted every person in the North Country in some way.
"With the recent court case against Johnson and Johnson that awarded New York (up to) $230 million, it is even more important to ensure that this settlement money is allocated to (the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports) and not put into the general fund," he continued.
"The past year has been extremely difficult for the recovery community as overdoses increased due to isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recovery programs and organizations need this funding now more than ever."
BOLSTER SERVICES
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) similarly noted how thousands of New Yorkers die each year due to opioids.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the cycle of addiction for many, as well as made it harder for service and treatment programs to keep their doors open," he said in a statement.
“I’m proud to support this legislation that helps struggling New Yorkers receive the compassionate care they need. By dedicating the millions of dollars the state has received in settlement funds toward developing and bolstering opioid services and support programs, we can better address and ensure that we help providers stay open and get our families the assistance they need to beat this crisis.”
MASSIVE STEP
State Attorney General Letitia James negotiated the settlement with J&J, which followed her March 2019 filing of a suit to hold drug manufacturers and distributors accountable.
According to a press release, the company will now pay more in scheduled payments to the state in the agreement's first year because the opioid settlement fund bill was signed.
“Ensuring funds recovered from opioid settlements and litigation go where they’re needed — to fund prevention, education and treatment programs — is a massive step in our efforts to end the opioid epidemic and provide justice to its victims,” James said in a statement.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the thousands who lost their lives or became addicted to opioids across our state, or provide solace to the countless families torn apart by this crisis, this law ensures funds are used to prevent any future devastation."
James thanked Cuomo; the bill's sponsors, State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) and State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake); municipal governments; advocates; service providers; and families for working with her office to get the law passed.
