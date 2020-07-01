Official talks summer safety

PLATTSBURGH — With Independence Day weekend around the corner and hot summer weather in full effect, the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services wants North Country residents to keep safety in mind.
BOATING
Any time you intend to go out on the water in any kind of boat, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day advises to let someone know your “float plan” of where you’ll be boating.
“It’s a good idea to let somebody else know where you’re going,” Day said. “In the event that you’re overdue on your return, some folks will have some information on where you were or where you’re heading.”
And, he said, let them know when you safely return from your trip.
WATCH THE WEATHER
Windy conditions on Lake Champlain may have already contributed to the probable drowning death of a Mooers Forks man on June 23.
It was that day that Dennis Rabideau, 52, had gone missing in the lake after jumping into the water to swim, a Vermont State Police press release said, before windy conditions pushed the boat away from Rabideau, and he was unable to return to the vessel.
His body was recovered June 25, with initial indications pointing toward accidental drowning, the release said.
“Before you go out, take a look at the weather,” Day said. “Lake Champlain isn’t the Pacific or Atlantic ocean, but she can get pretty mean and nasty in a hurry.”
He added that boaters should always keep their life jacket on or nearby, and be ready for anything.
“Hope for the best time, but be prepared for the worst,” Day said.
JULY FOURTH WEEKEND
Many families and friends around the region will likely gather at barbecues and campfires while celebrating Independence Day.
Aside from the COVID-19 precautions of social distancing and mask wearing when possible, Day wanted to reiterate the continued importance of fire safety.
‘The summer is here, and people will be out,” Day said. “There is not currently a burn ban in effect in our county or the state, however, it is extremely dry.”
While the area has gotten some rain in the last week or so, Clinton County is experiencing drought conditions, Day said.
Fires should always be kept to a fireplace, pit or ring, and should be put out as soon as people are going to leave it.
And though there are some legal fireworks on the market in New York state, Day wanted to remind people they can still pose a flammable threat.
“With it so dry, they’re just as dangerous as the illegal ones,” Day said.
