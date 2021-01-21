PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's official Snow Event has been extended.
The new official End of Snow Event will be announced as weather permits.
Property owners are required to clear sidewalks once an official Snow Event is ended.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 11:05 am
, 60, passed away January 15, 2021. He was born October 6, 1960. Calling hours will be 3:00-5:00pm on January 21, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Funeral service will follow. Burial will be in the spring.
