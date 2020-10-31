Official: Halloween can be fun and safe

PLATTSBURGH — Halloween is yet another tradition affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with special attention paid to trick-or-treaters.
While some families may keep their young ones at home, the Clinton County Health Department has provided safety tips for those still wishing to participate in the occasion.
“We definitely want to see people wearing their masks. The traditional Halloween mask will not provide any protection for people,” Director of Public Health John Kanoza said.
County advice for safety aligns with the Center for Disease Control’s national guidelines on trick-or-treating safety for 2020, which can be found here bit.ly/34YzNta.
“There is one thing we’re trying to push and that is the one-way trick-or-treating. One way trick-or-treating is basically home-owners and residents putting small bowls of candy outside for the kids so they can pick them up themselves,” Kanoza said. “We’re really trying to limit that personal touch connection. We want to dial down any spread of COVID or the flu or the common cold.”
Halloween Day will see the temperature drop to below freezing at 31 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Never forget the typical Halloween safety tips, which are being wary of traffic and monitoring young children, as it gets dark so early now,” Kanoza said.
Despite limitations, Kanoza encourages families to get creative and celebrate Halloween with the same spirit.
“I think some traditions can continue and should continue," he said. “I highly encourage the parents out there to really go and have fun with pumpkin carving, getting the cider going around and cooking up some pumpkin seeds.”
According to Kanoza, the summer months were the easier times of COVID, where families were comfortably able to be outside and new cases were minimal. Now with increasing cases, practicing caution is imperative.
“We were riding the gravy train. Everyone was outside during the summer and people were normally part of seasonal social distancing. Now you’re seeing our cases go up. In the summer, there were one to two new cases a day for days on end. Now some days we’re seeing two, four, six cases,” he said.
“Yesterday, we had 14 new cases from out of the blue. And they’re from all facets of the community: a couple from SUNY, a couple Clinton Correctional inmates, a store up in Altona. It’s not going away. Buckle up and continue to do the right thing. And yeah Halloween can be part of that but people can still have a good time. It’s all what you make of it.”
