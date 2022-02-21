DANNEMORA — An off-duty State Police Trooper was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday night.
According to State Police, Joshua E. Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, was traveling east on a trail about three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead when he lost control of the snowmobile around 10 p.m.
He left the trail and struck multiple trees, police said.
Gushlaw was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Gushlaw is a New York State Trooper and was off-duty at the time of the incident. He joined the State Police in March of 2016, and was assigned to Troop B, SP Plattsburgh.
“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Trooper Joshua Gushlaw from New York State Troop B Plattsburgh," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said in a statement.
"A tragic loss. We should all be thankful for his service to our community and state. Keep Joshua, his family and friends close in thought and prayer. Rest well Trooper."
