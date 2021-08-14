Off-Broadway at Curbside

PLATTSBURGH — Curbside at Harborside will be a slice of Broadway tonight.
Joined by pianist Dr. Rose Chancler, husband-and-wife duo Bill and Brenda Chase McColgan will perform showtunes from new to old and everywhere in between.
"We try to spread it out so that we're appealing to a broad age range, demographic," Brenda said. "So that people who are familiar with shows from the year of 'Kiss Me, Kate,' which is from (1948) or something and then also deliver some tunes from some more recent shows that might entice people to continue to — "
"Explore theatre," Bill said, finishing his wife's thought.
LIFELONG THESPIANS
The couple, in their 31st year of marriage, is no stranger to the limelight.
Brenda first sang for an audience at age eight.
"I don't feel like I ever stopped," she said, noting her years in community theatre and renowned Boston-area theatrical company Showstoppers Inc.
Bill, on the other hand, first took the stage "later in life," but said it had since become a staple in his life and relationship.
"We met while I was videotaping a show that (Brenda) was in. We got engaged onstage. We've had theatre as a major part of our lives ever since," he said. "Even though we've done other things, I've had a career outside of theatre, as has Brenda, but we keep coming back to theatre as a really important part of our lives."
ENCORE!
They have each performed leading roles in productions near and far.
According to a Curbside at Harborside concert series news release, Bill’s theatrical resume includes more than 300 professional performances as Smudge in musical comedy "Forever Plaid."
Other professional credits: Miles Gloriosus in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," Lockstock in "Urinetown," Father in "Children of Eden," Bill Snibsen in "Me & My Girl," Cliff in "Cabaret" and the Bishop in "Les Miserables, Jud Fry in "Oklahoma!," Jasper in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" and the title role in "Sweeney Todd."
Some of Brenda's professional credits: Laurie in "Oklahoma!," Glinda in "The Wizard of Oz," Gladys in "The Pajama Game," the Mistress in "Evita," the Beggar Woman in "Sweeney Todd" and an extended run of the popular musical comedy "I Do, I Do."
The McColgans, who moved to the region from Boston in 2015, made their Curbside at Harborside debut last summer.
They called it one of two "good fortunes" during the pandemic, next to Adirondack Regional Theatre's Zoom production of "It's a Wonderful Life."
They're first live performance before faces, instead of cars, since the pandemic's onset was Keeseville-based Artistry Community Theatre's recent production of "Into the Woods."
After many months without live theatre, Brenda said audiences of that performance had a greater sense of gratitude.
"You could tell that they were so appreciative to be there. It was a different feeling; it was a lot more magical than it had been in the past."
SHOWSTOPPING SETLIST
Compared to last year's Curbside at Harborside concert, Bill said they would have an expanded show tonight.
"We're bringing back some of the songs that we did last year that we got really good response to, because there's going to be a new audience and some folks who may want to hear some of those again, but we'll have about 10 new songs that we didn't do last year," he said.
"Those are songs that range from more recent off-Broadway hits to classic duets from Broadway — Tony award winners that we think people would really like to get a chance to hear."
Brenda, who enjoys musical comedy, is excited to sing "The Alto's Lament," which tells the tale of an auditionee who desperately wants to sing the soprano part of a show, but instead gets cast as an alto — usually a boring part to sing.
"If I can get them laughing," Brenda said, "that's a great thing for me."
Finn, the McColgans' 21-year-old son, will join them on stage tonight.
CONCERT DETAILS
Gates for the drive-in concert will open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per carload.
"It should be a real nice cross-section of music," Bill said. "We're really proud of it."
