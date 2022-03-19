Plattsburgh school district seeks BOE candidates
PLATTSBURGH — Candidates for three Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education seats up for election May 17 have until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 to submit their nominating petititons to the district clerk.
The three seats are for three-year terms commencing July 1, 2022 to succeed Clayton Morris, Derek Rosenbaum and Fred Wachtmeister, Jr., whose terms expire June 30.
Candidates for the board of education must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the district and able to read and write.
They must have been residents of the Plattsburgh City School District continuously for one year before the election, and must obtain the signatures of 100 qualified district voters on nominating petitions which can be obtained from the district clerk at the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
Prospective board candidates may contact the district clerk at 518-957-6002 or any of the current board of education members for additional information about the school board election and/or school board service.
Information can also be accessed via the district's website, http://www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm .
SUNY Plattsburgh, SUNY Adirondack to host environmentalist
QUEENSBURY — Renowned environmentalist Katharine Hayhoe will deliver “Bridging Differences: Empowering Action Through Communication” to the SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Adirondack communities at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24 via Zoom.
The renowned environmentalist will speak at 3 p.m. in a Zoom session that is free and open to the public.
The discussion is offered by SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Plattsburgh in collaboration with North Country Climate Solutions.
Born in Canada, Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist who teaches at Texas Tech University and serves as chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy.
She is principal investigator for the Department of Interior’s South-Central Climate Adaptation Science Center and the National Science Foundation’s Global Infrastructure Climate Network.
Her research focuses on establishing a scientific basis for assessing impacts of climate change on human systems and the natural environment.
She also hosts the PBS digital series “Global Weirding,” and was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and was among Fortune’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders.
As an evangelical Christian, Hayhoe frequently speaks with faith-based and politically diverse audiences about climate change.
Attendance is free. Register at https://bit.ly/3qoPNkf.
To learn more about Hayhoe, please visit http://www.katharinehayhoe.com.
