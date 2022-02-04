Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.