City school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education today at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks.
The board anticipates convening into executive session immediately following the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Public session will start at approximately 7 p.m. at which time there will be a Public Hearing on the District’s Code of Conduct. The Board will act on new hires, resignations, and on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Boquet Valley school board sets meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport.
It is anticipated that the meeting will immediately go into executive session. Agenda items will include a preliminary K-12 student enrollment report, introduction of new employees, a preview of monthly snapshot reports on instructional programs and support operation and any other business that may come before the board.
The regular meeting will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. Community members and interested others are invited to attend.
Beach dog park to be closed for cleanup
PLATTSBURGH — The dog park located on Beach Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 11 for a clean-up day by the Realtor Dog Park Committee.
