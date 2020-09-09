Chazy board of education to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Union Free School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting Sept. 10 at 7:15 am.
The board will address personnel appointments, and an executive session is anticipated.
City School Board of Education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Board of Education will meet Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
An executive session is anticipated and will start at 6 p.m.
The public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The public can attend in person with a mask and while socially distanced, but space will be limited.
The public can also tune into the meeting virtually via WebEx online at https://bit.ly/3h5yUmB (password: welcome) or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 230 1151).
The meeting will be recorded and available online.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm
