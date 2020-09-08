Climate group to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The NY21 Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will meet online on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
CCL is a nonpartisan grassroots organization solely focused on supporting national policies to address climate change.
If you live in the NY21 Congressional District and want to join, email ny21ccl@gmail.com for more information and for the online link to the meeting.
Library system board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Trustees of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System will meet on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting online at https://cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS, or in person at 33 Oak Street, Plattsburgh.
Masks are required when attending in person.
