School board to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will meet Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Due to current COVID-19 conditions, the public may view the live meeting remotely via Google Meet online at youtu.be/6f5JROZJfek.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Public comments may be submitted until noon on Sept. 8.
Comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Climate group to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The NY21 Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will meet online on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
CCL is a nonpartisan grassroots organization solely focused on supporting national policies to address climate change.
If you live in the NY21 Congressional District and want to join, email ny21ccl@gmail.com for more information and for the online link to the meeting.
Library system board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Trustees of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System will meet on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting online at https://cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS, or in person at 33 Oak Street, Plattsburgh.
Masks are required when attending in person.
