Limited visitation resumes at the Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility
MALONE – Limited visitation at The Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) resumed Friday morning, after being temporarily suspended last week following a resident’s positive COVID test.
The Alice Center hosts visitation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. No appointment is necessary, however some restrictions may apply. Anyone planning to visit should call 518-481-8000 for more information, prior to visiting the facility.
Visitation was temporarily suspended on Aug. 26, due to a resident’s positive COVID test.
The resident was tested after being visited the previous week by an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. The facility performed outbreak testing in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines. As of Thursday afternoon, 3 residents and 3 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. All of the COVID-positive residents remain at the SNF and are in isolation/quarantine, per DOH guidelines.
CVPH Transitioning COVID-19 Testing to Hammond Lane
PLATTSBURGH – With COVID-19 cases significantly rising and a corresponding jump in demand for testing, The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians HospitaL will move testing for the virus to 23 Hammond Lane beginning Sept. 7.
COVID-19 testing will be available 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for symptomatic and asymptomatic (those not experiencing symptoms) patients, including those requiring only a COVID-19 test prior to a scheduled procedure.
Patients seeking a test are being asked to park in one of 10 spaces designated for COVID-19 testing and remain in their vehicle. Once parked, the patient must call (518) 314-3278 to get registered. Much like the setup for curbside pickups at stores and restaurants, the patient will be asked the parking space number posted on a sign in front of the space. A staff member will then come out to the vehicle to help collect the sample. CVPH continues to require an order from the patient’s health care provider and insurance will be billed.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test in addition to other lab work before their scheduled procedure will continue to get those tests, including for COVID-19, done in the first floor lab at CVPH’s main campus.
Hospital officials remind the public that testing for the virus remains a crucial component in limiting its spread. For further guidance on what patients should do if they test positive for COVID-19, check out these resources:
· Clinton County Health Department: http://www.clintonhealth.org/covid19
· U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Alice Hyde outpatient clinics and offices to begin limiting waiting room use
MALONE – Effective Sept. 7, all UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center outpatient clinics and offices will begin limiting the use of waiting rooms, and patients will be asked to remain in their vehicles and call the office after arriving for an appointment, the hospital announced recently.
The return to pandemic-related check-in procedures at medical offices and outpatient clinics is being made as COVID case numbers continue to rise throughout the North Country.
The change will not affect Alice Hyde’s current visitation or patient screening policies, which allows adult patients at outpatient clinics to be accompanied by one companion who is at least 18 years old and can pass the COVID-19 screening process. Pediatric patients are allowed two support persons who can pass screening, under the hospital’s current visitation policy. In accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines, all patients and support persons must wear an appropriate face covering at all times while in all Alice Hyde facilities.
CVPH Adjusts Visitation Policy
PLATTSBURGH – While visitors will continue to be welcome at The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, temporary changes to its visitation guidelines begin Sept. 7 in effort to protect the health of patients, staff and the community as the region sees an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, waiting areas throughout the facility will be closed and visitors will no longer have access to the Cafeteria or Gift Shop. Visitors will be required to remain in patient rooms for the duration of their visit and be masked at all times.
Changes include:
· Those accompanying surgical patients will be asked to wait outside the facility and leave a phone number to be contacted when the patient’s procedure is complete.
· The Emergency Department waiting area will permit 1 support person for adult patients and 2 support people for pediatric patients.
· One support person will be permitted to accompany patients to Physician Offices/Outpatient Clinics located on the main campus. Both the patient and support person will be screened in the office. Waiting areas will be closed.
Patients may have up to two visitors at a time.
Visitors are welcome on most nursing units seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There are a few exceptions including the inpatient psychiatry units where visitors are welcome daily from 2 to 6 p.m. and the Skilled Nursing Facility where visitation is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
More information on visitation at CVPH is available at: UVMHealth.org/CVPHVisitation.
Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals and accepting a donation.
The board expects an Executive Session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available online at www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on Sept. 7.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a public hearing on the changes to the Code of Conduct.
To review the Safety Plan, visit tinyurl.com/4a2env44 online.
Board members will be attending the meeting at The Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building and/or via zoom from their homes;
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting will be streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
The regular board meeting will immediately follow the Code of Conduct hearing.
Clinton County Legislature sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Sept. 8 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Adopting the Clinton Community College Budget, Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing on Local Law #2 of 2021 titled, “Amending Local Law #2 of the Year 2018, titled, “Amending Local Law #3 of the Year 2015, titled, “Amending Local Law #2 of the Year 2012, titled, “Amending Local Law #2 of the Year 2011, titled, “Amending Local Law #2 of the Year 2008 titled, “Clinton County Room Occupancy Tax Law” and Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing Regarding the Grant Application to be submitted to the New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
Housing board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. via zoom and in person at PHA Administrative Offices.
Dannemora Village Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of Dannemora will be having a special meeting on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at the community center to discuss the employee policies.
The meeting is open to all.
FEH BOCES Board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.
It will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Affordable health screenings coming to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH – Residents living in and around the Plattsburgh can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
VFW Post 125 will host this community event on Sept. 27.
The site is located at 116 Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.
City transitions to paper and biodegradable bags only for lawn waste pickup
PLATTSBURGH — Effective Oct. 1 in the City of Plattsburgh, all compostable yard waste- leaves, grass clippings, and branches 1” and smaller must be in paper or clearly labeled biodegradable yard waste bags.
Bags must be 30-50 gallons in size and weigh no more than 40 pounds, to be considered for pickup. This is a free service for all city residents.
Compostable yard waste will be rejected if bags are plastic, bags weigh more than 40 pounds, bags are split or broken open, bags contain household garbage, construction debris, brush and branches over 1” in size, dirt, soil, sand, dead animals or animal waste.
Residents can arrange for a special item pick up with the Department of Public Works for the disposal of refuse that does not meet the requirements.
After Oct. 1, bags that are not compliant will not be collected and a sticker will be placed on the bag that details why the bag was not in compliance.
Yard waste pick up routes follow the city refuse and recycle routes, but due to workload and seasonal changes, yard waste pick up will not always coincide with the refuse schedule.
This transition will not affect pick up requirements for refuse or recycling. If residents have questions about yard waste collection please contact The Department of Public Works at 518-563-1120 or email duellk@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.