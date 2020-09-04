Lane and shoulder closures along Route 86 Between Lake Placid and Ray Brook scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures starting on Sept. 8, on State Route 86 between Lake Placid and Ray Brook in the town of North Elba.
Motorists should watch for crews installing sidewalk curb ramps and making drainage improvements, which will occur in various locations between Hillcrest Avenue and Ray Brook Road.
Crews plan to begin in the village of Lake Placid and progress west during daylight hours, weather permitting, through the remainder of the 2020 construction season.
Housing authority meeting scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 16.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the board's administrative offices at 4817 South Catherine St. and will be open to the public.
BOCES schedules meeting
SARANAC LAKE — A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
It will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Town board meeting rescheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls regular Town Board meeting scheduled for Sept. 22 has been rescheduled for Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
Meeting is open to all
