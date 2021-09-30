Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, the financial audit report and the budget transfer report.
A complete agenda will be available online at www.saranac.org. The school board encourages the public to attend. Masks are required.
Northeastern school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a regular meeting of the Northeastern Clinton School Board of Education will meet on Oct. 6.
The meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Library at 6 p.m.
The agenda includes position appointments and position resignations.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit the district website, www.nccscougar.org, for the complete agenda.
