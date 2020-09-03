City roads closed
PLATTSBURGH — As of Aug. 31, Montcalm Avenue, Lafayette Street, Pleasant Street and William Street are closed to all thru traffic.
There will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for road construction.
This road construction will continue throughout the week.
Special board meeting scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting todayat 7 a.m.
Visit nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Adirondack Voters for Change to open election headquarters in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Voters for Change will be opening a downtown office at 28 Broadway, Saranac Lake from Sept. 1 through election day, November 3.
Office hours will be 11 am to 6:30 pm, Monday to Friday and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
Voter registration forms and absentee ballot information will be available, as will election materials for AVfC-endorsed candidates.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place and all visitors will be required to wear face covering and to practice social distancing. In addition everyone must sign in and provide a phone number to facilitate contact tracing should it become necessary.
Boil water order issued
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield Water Department has issued a boil water notice for the Hill Street Residents residing at 83 Hill Street and higher.
The water was off Sept. 2 for system upgrades.
Please boil water for consumption or cooking until further notice as per the Department of Health.
A notice will be given when boil water has been lifted. Water may be discolored after turning it back on. Run it until it becomes clear. Any questions, please call the head Water Operator at (518) 637-6753.
USDA food assistance program now includes maple sap, application deadline looming
PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency reminds farmers that the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is Sept. 11.
This program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
Over 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer your questions and help you get started on your application. Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance or call their local USDA Service Center.
Check resources on farmers.gov/cfap and contact the call center or a local office for last-minute questions.
