Housing group announces funding availability
CADYVILLE — Friends of the North Country has been awarded $600,000 for Manufactured Mobile Home Replacement funds from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, administered by the NYS Housing Trust Fund Corporation.
Qualified applicants must be income-eligible and living in owner-occupied manufactured homes that are in Clinton or Franklin Counties.
Interested applicants should contact Friends of the North Country, Inc., a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling and fair housing agency.
Friends Counselors will screen applicants for income and property eligibility. The programs are first come, first serve.
For more information, contact the Friends’ Counseling Team at 518-293-5045, ext. 125, 126, or 135, or visit their website at friendsofthenorthcountry.org.
Town board hosting budget work session
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board is holding a budget work session on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., as well as the next day at 6 p.m., if needed.
The meetings will take place at Town Hall at 997 Mason St. and will be open to the public.
