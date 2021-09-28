Schuyler Falls town board to hold budget work session
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board will hold a budget work session on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
There will also be a session held the next day at 6 p.m. if needed.
They will be held at the Town Hall at 997 Mason St. and will be open to the public.
Dem candidates to hold meet and greet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Democrats will hold a meet and greet and fund raiser at Olive Ridleys on Oct. 2 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Appetizers will be offered along with a 50/50 Raffle.
Attending will be Bobby Hall, Area 10 County Legislator Candidate; Wendell Hughes, Area 8 County Legislator Candidate; Jeff Moore, Ward 6 City Councilor Candidate; Caitlin Bopp, Ward 5 City Councilor Candidate; Elizabeth Gibbs, Ward 3 City Councilor Candidate.
