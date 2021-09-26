CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for Sept. 28.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the Moore Building and via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting information: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
The meeting is open to the public.
If attending in person, masks must be worn.
Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District will meet on Sept. 28
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Town of Ellenburg to hold public hearing
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a public hearing on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
It will be held at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd to discuss applying for a CDBG grant for the Town of Ellenburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.