Lane closed for work
DANNEMORA — The Public Works of the Village of Dannemora will be paving lower Emmons Street on Monday, Sept. 28, beginning at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
One lane will be open to the public, but drivers should expect delays.
NBC5 to host city mayoral debate
PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 will televise a half-hour mayoral debate on September 28th, at 12:30 p.m. featuring Plattsburgh's two mayoral candidates, Democrat Chris Rosenquest and Republican Scott Beebie, who will
discuss the issues facing the city.
The debate will be moderated by NBC5’s Brian Colleran and will be posted on mynbc5.com.
Town board sets special meeting
AUSABLE — The AuSable Town Board will hold a special meeting Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. to award the bids for the Wastewater Collection Project and handle any other business brought before the board.
The meeting will be held 111 AuSable St., Keeseville, and will be open to all, social distancing and face masks required.
Knights to host dinner
PERU — St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus Council 7273 is hosting a take-out spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center.
It will be served take-out only from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for $8 per person.
