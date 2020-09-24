Board of Education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a hybrid meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education today at the Plattsburgh High School Library.
An executive session is anticipated and will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Public session will start approximately at 7:30 p.m. at which time the board will be acting on personnel and miscellaneous business items.
The public is allowed to attend in person with masks and social distancing required.
The meeting will also be viewable remotely via WebEx online at https://bit.ly/2Hm1CUc (password: welcome) or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 642 5322).
The meeting will be recorded and available online.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
ORDA committee to meet
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Executive Committee will meet Sept. 25 at noon.
The ORDA Board of Directors will meet after, at 1 p.m.
The meetings will not be open to the public, but will be viewable online.
The executive committee meeting can be found at youtu.be/HAb5cyEmJws while the board of directors meeting can be found at youtu.be/kK-qP0QfMoY.
Both agendas will be made available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and the full broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to the site after it adjourns.
