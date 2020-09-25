School district to hold public hearing
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District Board of Education will conduct a public hearing for residents of the Chateaugay Central School District qualified to vote in said district on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
The hearing will discuss updates and revisions to the District-Wide School Safety Plan.
The public can view the meeting virtually online at https://chateaugaycsd.webex.com/chateaugaycsd/j.php?MTID=meed55436b4debd93ec4d1cf86ce65e32 using meeting number: 173 136 2939 and password: Bulldogs92820
The meeting is also joinable by phone by calling +1-646-992-2010 United States Toll and using access code: 173 136 2939.
The regular board of education meeting will follow the public hearing.
Board of education audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on Sept. 30 at 7:45 a.m.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
Peru board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the High School Gym and it is anticipated that the board will conduct brief discussions on the topics of strategic planning, policy, evaluations, and reopening.
At this time, no other district business is anticipated for this meeting.
The full board agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public with all current safety procedures and protocols followed.
Town board sets special meeting
AUSABLE — The AuSable Town Board will hold a special meeting Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. to award the bids for the Wastewater Collection Project.
The meeting will be held 111 AuSable St., Keeseville, and will be open to all, social distancing and face masks required.
Town of Chesterfield to offer leaves cleanup
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield will be offering fall brush and leaves cleanup from Oct. 13 through Nov. 10.
Contact the Town Hall for more information at 518-834-9042.
