In-person and virtual public forums planned for Saranac Lake renters and homeowners
SARANAC LAKE – The Village of Saranac Lake Housing Work Group is hosting two forums, one in-person and one virtual, in order to collect feedback from renters and homeowners on the Draft Housing Strategic Plan.
The in-person forum will be held on Sept. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium.
There will be two 45-minute sessions. The first session will focus on input from homeowners. The second session will be focused on renters.
A virtual forum will be held via Zoom for renters and homeowners on Oct. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to respond to several poll questions before joining breakout groups for renters and homeowners. The breakout groups will be facilitated by members of the Housing Work Group. The link and passcode to join the meeting can be found on the Calendar and Housing Project pages on the village website, www.saranaclakeny.gov.
In addition to the public forums, the Housing Work Group will host roundtable discussions with realtors and developers on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. and with employers on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. These meetings will be held virtually. Registration is required. The registration links are posted on the Calendar and Housing Project pages of the village website.
Anyone can share input via an online survey that is available now through Oct. 30 on the village website (see Projects tab, Housing). More details on all public input events can be found on the Housing Project page on the village website.
The Work Group plans to review the public input and make changes to the Draft Strategic Housing Plan as needed before presenting a final draft in November during in-person and/or virtual public meetings.
Town of Ellenburg to hold meeting
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a special meeting held on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd to discuss the 2022 town budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.