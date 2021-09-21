Moriah school board to hold meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would like to advertise a regular meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the High School Library.
Items on the agenda include: review of financial reports, policy updates and personnel discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Lake Placid school board schedules meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m today.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Middle/High School Auditorium and via zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Meetings are streamed live at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 3:30 p.m. in the High School Community Room.
It is anticipated that the Board will almost immediately convene in Executive Session to discuss current litigation and the employment history of particular person(s).
At this time, no other district business is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current District, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The public may only view the brief open/public sessions of the meeting. Executive Session is not available for viewing/attendance.
Ticonderoga school board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Rugar Street construction to continue through October
PLATTSBURGH — Rugar Street – Ampersand Drive Intersection Improvements and Rugar Sidewalk Extension Project began Monday.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2021. Work is currently not scheduled for Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays.
Access to businesses will be maintained during construction, however, travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delay.
Some small delay should be anticipated if travelling through the construction work zone. Please exercise caution and courtesy toward workers, pedestrians and other drivers.
The Town realizes that this construction will be an inconvenience and will work to minimize traffic conflicts or delays and to provide access to the various properties abutting the project.
For more information, call the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Department at 518-562-6850.
