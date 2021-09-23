City school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education today at the Duken School Building.
The Board anticipates convening into executive session immediately following the start of the meeting at 6:00 p.m. Public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Board will act on new hires, resignations, and other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The public is welcome to attend in person and will need to wear masks. For those wishing to attend virtually, visit bit.ly/3knnQWO online.
Live stream starts approximately 7:30 p.m. and is for viewing and listening only. For public comments, please attend in person.
A complete agenda is available on the district website, www.plattscsd.org.
City of Plattsburgh to hold budget hearings
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will be holding public budget hearings on Sept. 27, 28 and 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers, 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Public may participate via Zoom at: zoom.us/j/92857907333.
Plattsburgh Public Library to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 28.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak Street.
Lyon Mountain Fire District to hold budget workshop
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District will hold a 2022 budget workshop on Oct. 6.
The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. in the Lyon Mountain fire house with a regular monthly meeting to immediately follow.
Public libraries offering tutoring services
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System is pleased to announce a new project that will provide additional academic support thanks to a Lake Placid Education Foundation grant from the Adirondack Foundation.
These funds enabled CEFLS to purchase 12 months unlimited use of Brainfuse HelpNow which provides state-aligned live tutoring and homework help in all core academic subjects. This online service is available Monday through Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m.
HelpNow also includes other resources that can be accessed anytime such as eLearning tools, writing labs, foreign language labs, and more. Families in our service area may visit cefls.org/helpnow and use their library card to get started. If you don’t have a card, contact your local library to get one free of charge.
A portion of the grant funding will be used to increase the collection of nonfiction eBooks to support middle school and high school academic work. These materials are available at cefls.overdrive.com. Since some families in the CEFLS service area do not have reliable internet access, the award was also used to purchase 11 hotspots to make these online resources more readily available. Additional support will be provided to elementary students with the addition of nonfiction Wonderbooks to our collection. These print books with ready-to-play audiobooks inside include a literacy learning mode and do not require an internet connection. See the current list of titles at cefls.org/wonderbooks.
For more information about project, please visit cefls.org/helpnow or email abouchard@cefls.org.
