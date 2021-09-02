City to start new round of hydrant flowing
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 5b starting today and in Zone 4 on Sept. 8.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following this date until all streets listed below have been completed.
Flowing will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. each day. The streets affected by this will be George Street, Goff Avenue, Pine Street, Smith Street, South Catherine Street, Standish Street, Steltzer Road and White Street today and Allen Street, Bushey Blvd, Elizabeth Street, Grant Street, Hartwell Street, Johnson Avenue, Leblanc Lane, Monty Street, Riverside Avenue, South Catherine Street, South Platt Street, St. John Street, Underwood Avenue and Waterhouse Street on Sept. 8.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Town of Black Brook to close roads for event
BLACK BROOK — The Town of Black Brook will be hosting a Community Celebration in Au Sable Forks on Sept. 5.
The celebration starts with a parade at 1 p.m., leading from Route 9N by Zaumetzer Funeral Home to Town of Black Brook’s River Park located at 2429 State Rt. 9N in Au Sable Forks. Santore's Firework Show to begin at dusk.
Traffic Control Points/Road Closures during the Parade to begin at 1:00PM
• At the intersection of NYS Route 9N and Forge Street a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade
• At the intersection of NYS Route 9N/Church Lane/School Lane a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of Rolling Mill Hill Road and NYS Route 9N a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of NY Route 9N/North Main Street/French Village Road a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of North Main/Silver Lake Road/Golf Course Road a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of Palmer Street and McCrea Street a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of NYS Route 9N and Palmer Street Extension a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
Traffic Control Points/Road Closures during the Fireworks Show to begin at dusk
• At the intersection of NYS Route 9N and Hollywood Drive a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade
• At the intersection of NYS Route 9N/North Main Street/French Village Road a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of North Main Street/Silver Lake Road/Golf Course Road a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
• At the intersection of NY Route 9N and McCrea Street a NYS Police Officer/Sheriff Officer/Fire Department will be in place during the duration of the parade.
Champlain village offices to close for day
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Offices will be closed on Sept. 6 in recognition of Labor Day.
City refuse collection schedule adjusted for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, Sept. 6, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Sept. 6.
For the week of Sept. 6th, Monday's collections will be done on Tuesday, and Tuesday's, Wednesday's, Thursday's, and Friday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Work scheduled for portion of State Route 86 in Essex County
JAY — The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists today to expect alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers on a stretch of State Route 86 in Essex County between Danielle Road in the Town of Jay and Outlook Lane in the Town of Wilmington to facilitate a resurfacing project starting Sept. 7.
Work is scheduled to occur Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Congressional candidate to hold rally
PLATTSBURGH — New York 21st Congressional District candidate Ezra Watson will hold a rally from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh.
Watson is a Democrat hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
He describes himself as a progressive candidate focused on issues like Medicare for All and significant action to address climate change.
