Bottle Drive
PLATTSBURGH – “Kids Give United” is a group of kids from the community that are
service-minded and see ways to help neighbors in need. A United Wary Bottle Drive
will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Bottles/cans can be dropped off at the
United Way, 45 Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh. This is a fundraiser for the United Way
of the Adirondack Region.
Baby Essentials Giveaway
ESSEX COUNTY – The United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. and its partner sponsors are proud to lead an initiative to bring free baby essentials to communities in Essex County.
As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to impact the region, many families are struggling to afford necessary items for their babies and young children.
Items distributed at these events include diapers, formula, wipes, baby food, children’s and adult face masks, hand sanitizer, books, crayons, and informational material.
The Baby Essentials Distribution Event will be held at four different locations in Essex County.
On Saturday Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first event will be held at 7530 Court Street in Elizabethtown at Mountain View Campus.
There will be a second distribution Sept. 26 held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Placid Elementary, located at 318 Old Military Road in Lake Placid.
On Saturday, October 3, two events are scheduled in Ticonderoga and Port Henry. The first event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ticonderoga Elementary School on 39 Viking Lane in Ticonderoga, followed by the afternoon event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Moriah Central School, located at 39 Viking Way in Port Henry.
For the safety of those attending the events, staff request that attendees remain in their vehicles until they are approached by a volunteer.
To keep public safety a priority, the team members will be following safety guidelines. This includes wearing gloves and face masks.
Funding for these events were made possible by United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance (Adirondack Foundation), Adirondack Community Action Programs, Catholic Charities, Fidelis Care, Literacy Volunteers, and Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County.
The events are sponsored by the following organizations: United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc., Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance (Adirondack Foundation), Adirondack Community Action Programs, Adirondack Health Institute, Behavioral Health Services North, Inc., Bouquet Valley Central School, Catholic Charities, Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, Children’s Development Group, Essex County Department of Women, Infants, and Children Program, Essex County Health Department, Families First in Essex County, Fidelis Care, Lake Placid Central School, Literacy Volunteers, Moriah Central School, Mountain Lake Services, Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County, and Ticonderoga Central School.
