School board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet Sept. 21.
Agenda items include tax bill corrections and appointments/resignations of individuals.
Agenda available at www.saranac.org.
Meeting viewable via Zoom videoconferencing. Visit saranac.org and under district news and notes, click September 21, 2020 BOE Meeting.
School board schedules virtual meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Sept. 21.
The meeting will be held virtually over WebEx at 8:10 a.m.
A link for the meeting will be placed on the district website.
It will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Board of education schedules meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
The public is welcome to attend, with social distancing and masks required.
The public may enter through the main door on Calkins Place only. Temperatures will be taken at the door before entry.
College board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Sept. 22.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. via conference call.
Dial in information is: +1 929-229-5751 Conference ID: 173 489 472#. The meeting is open to the public.
Town board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Town Board is holding a 2021 budget meeting on Sept. 23.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., prior to the board's regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., at
Town's Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road, in Chazy Lake.
Limited seating available.
