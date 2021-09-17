CVPH resumes skilled nursing facility visitation
PLATTSBURGH – Visitation has resumed at the UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility after staff, residents and support personnel tested negative for COVID-19.
The testing was conducted in accordance with the New York State Department of Health guidelines.
The facility paused visitation on Sept. 10 when a CVPH employee, who had been on the unit in a support capacity, tested positive for COVID-19.
Visitors are welcome once again, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. All visitors are screened upon entering the unit and masks are required.
Facility staff continue to wear the appropriate personal protection equipment and further testing as required by DOH guidelines will continue.
CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo said she continues to be in awe of the SNF team and their commitment to providing great care to the residents. “Throughout this pandemic the staff have done a tremendous job during some difficult times – always keeping our residents as top priority. This was another example of that commitment.”
Movie about holocaust survivor to premiere
PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Theater in Plattsburgh will be the site of the premiere of the new documentary "Return To Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk," on Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
The hour long production follows retired SUNY Plattsburgh professor and Czech Holocaust Survivor Vladimir Munk as he returns to the site of his imprisonment at Aushwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland. This was his first return to the site since 1945. The concentration camp is where his parents and thirty relatives were murdered in the last stages of World War II.
The documentary explores his life before and after the war, how he came to Plattsburgh, and how he was invited to attend the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in January of 2020. Tickets are available at strandcenter.org for both performances on Saturday, 9/18 and Friday 9/24. A Q&A will be featured following each showing with Vladimir Munk and the show's producers.
The Strand Center has implemented new Covid 19 regulations that include proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the event, photo id and masking. The policy is available at strandcenter.org/covid.
ORDA boards to hold meetings
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Executive Committee and the ORDA Board of Directors will both hold meetings on Sept. 22.
The executive committee will meet at 11 a.m. and the board of directors will convene at 1 p.m.
The public can join the meeting online with the following links:
• youtu.be/5mif0Hr0I4E for the Executive Committee Meeting @ 11 a.m.
• youtu.be/7iahC9-ciCA for the Board of Directors Meeting @ 1 p.m.
Agendas and packets will be made available prior to both meetings at www.orda.org and broadcasts will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns.
