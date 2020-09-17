Library board of trustees schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 22.
It will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the reference room of the library at 19 Oak St.
Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort expands guest travel radius
AKWESASNE — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort now welcomes guests from an expanded travel radius.
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Tribal Council announced the mileage restriction for casino patrons increased to 200 miles effective Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The increase reflects the non-essential travel radius for residents of Akwesasne and those subject to the tribe’s jurisdiction, which had previously been set at 100 miles until Friday, September 11.
The casino property however, remains at a reduced capacity of 750 guests.
Casino security will confirm guest’s residence according to their Driver’s License or State-issued identification upon entry.
Since re-opening to the public on Aug. 31, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort continues to prioritize the health and safety of guests, associates and community members.
Town to host budget workshop
AUSABLE FORKS — The Town of Black Brook will hold a budget workshop to discuss the 2021 budget on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
It will be held at the Black Brook Town Hall, 18 North Main St., AuSable Forks.
The public can also view the meeting virtually at global.gotomeeting.com/join/777079621 with code 777-079-621.
