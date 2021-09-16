Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Administration Building and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Affordable health screenings coming to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH – Residents living in and around the Plattsburgh can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
VFW Post 125 will host this community event on Sept. 27.
The site is located at 116 Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.
