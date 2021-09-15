Congressional candidate to hold rally
PLATTSBURGH — New York 21st Congressional District candidate Ezra Watson will hold a rally from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Watson is a Democrat hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
He describes himself as a progressive candidate focused on issues like Medicare for All and significant action to address climate change.
