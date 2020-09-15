Road closure scheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — A portion of Hardscrabble Road between Guynup Lane and Porky Ryan Road will be closed from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.
The work, to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day, will replace culverts and perform associated drainage work.
School board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The public can attend in person, mask required. Maximum 50 people.
The meeting can be viewed virtually over Google Meet at meet.google.com/hke-mbcn-grk.
Peru board schedules meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
The main focus of the meeting is to discuss the fall sports season.
Due to current COVID-19 conditions, the meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet.
The public may view the meeting live at https://youtu.be/FQP4nMuR3LY.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The full agenda will be available on the District's website.
Kids Give United group to host bottle drive
PLATTSBURGH — United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. has announced that the ‘Kids Give United’ group will be hosting a bottle drive on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bottle and can donations can be dropped off at the United Way building located at 45 Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh.
Last year, ‘Kids Give United’ efforts raised $850 for the United Way of the Adirondack Region.
For more information, please contact the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. at (518) 563-0028.
