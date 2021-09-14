Malone School Board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Willsboro Central School Board to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org.
They will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Peru school board to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.in the High School Community Room.
It is anticipated that the Board will almost immediately convene in executive session for the purpose of discussing current litigation, and the employment history, and matters leading to potential discipline, of particular person(s).
It is expected that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public and all current district, state and federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed, including mask-wearing.
At this time, two public comment opportunities are planned for this meeting as follows:
• First public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker. Individuals who wish to express comments regarding topics included on this agenda should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start.
• Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker. Individuals who wish to express comments should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
A recording of the meeting will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org at a later time.
South Plattsburgh fire district to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Fire Station #1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
It will commence with a 2021 Budget Workshop and then proceed into the regular monthly meeting. All meetings of the South Plattsburgh Fire District are open to the public.
Chazy school board to hold meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room.
Items to be discussed include financials, sports and Miner Day.
AuSable Valley School Board to hold meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a Board Retreat at 5:15 on Sept. 15 at the MS-HS Conference Room in Clintonville.
The regular scheduled board of education meeting will follow at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
Northern Adirondack school board sets meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the Middle/High School Auditorium for a regular board meeting.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public. Facemasks are a requirement in all indoor schools settings. Those in attendance must have a facemask on at all times while in the building, and respect the social distancing requirements.
FEH BOCES to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m., September 16.
It will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
City roads to be closed for work
PLATTSBURGH — Riley Avenue and Oliver Court will be closed to all thru traffic and there will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 for milling and Sept. 17 for paving, weather permitting.
No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of 3 hours. Please check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
If your driveway is on Riley Avenue or Oliver Court, please make prior arrangements for Sept. 17, such as parking on a side street, if you are going to need to leave your driveway during this time period.
