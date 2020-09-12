Citizen group to demonstrate apartment complex effect
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition will be demonstrating the footprint size and height of the Prime Plattsburgh LLC multiuse structure proposed for the Durkee Street parking lot, Saturday at noon.
Members of the group will be flying weather balloons at each of the four main building corners, extended to the height of the proposed building rooftop.
Attendees are asked to congregate in the lawn area at the northeast corner of the Durkee Street Parking lot next to the Bridge Street Bridge across from the Co-Op.
Fire district to hold special meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District will meet on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.
The meeting will discuss the preparation of the 2021 budget.
Mask and social distancing required.
School board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School Board of Education will meet Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be viewable online via Webex at tinyurl.com/yy9dbj9a.
School board to hold meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the High School Library.
Items on the agenda include a review of financial reports, re-opening discussion, policy changes and a personnel discussion.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Town board sewer workshop scheduled
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a Workshop for Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss all town sewer projects.
The workshop will take place at the Peru Town Hall.
