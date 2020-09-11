ORDA committee to meet
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Executive Committee will meet Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
The public can attend the meeting online at tinyurl.com/y27mz5fb.
A full agenda will be made available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org.
AVCS board of education to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept.16.
The meeting will be held at the Middle/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the board meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Open to the public, masks required and social distance guidelines will be followed.
Citizens' panel asks for additional members
PLATTSBURGH — The Public Safety Citizens’ Review Panel has asked the Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh to bring forward a recommendation for at least one new member for their committee.
Mayor Colin Read requests nominations or self-nominations, a note agreeing to serve if selected and a brief biography of qualifications or experience.
These candidates will then be vetted and selected by the Common Council's Governance Committee at their earliest opportunity.
Please send nominations and statements to the Mayor's Office at carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
