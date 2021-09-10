Peru fire district to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru Fire District will be conducting a budget workshop to consider the 2022 Budget on Sept. 14.
The meeting will be held at the Peru Fire Station at 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley school board sets meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The meeting will be held at the Middle/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider special education recommendations and personnel issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distance guidelines will be followed.
District 3 schedules workshop
PLATTSBURGH — The District 3 Fire Department will hold a budget workshop on Sept. 15 at the Wallace Hill Station.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.
