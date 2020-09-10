Fire district to hold meeting
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District will hold a 2021 budget workshop meeting on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
It will be held at the Lyon Mountain Fire House.
Climate group to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The NY21 Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will meet online on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
CCL is a nonpartisan grassroots organization solely focused on supporting national policies to address climate change.
If you live in the NY21 Congressional District and want to join, email ny21ccl@gmail.com for more information and for the online link to the meeting.
Library system board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Trustees of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System will meet on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting online at https://cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS, or in person at 33 Oak Street, Plattsburgh.
Masks are required when attending in person.
Cooperative extension to hold annual meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Clinton County will hold its annual meeting on Oct. 1.
The meeting will be held at the Beekmantown Town Hall at 7 p.m., and will include a discussion of annual highlights, a finance report and the filling of open positions on the Board of Directors and Agriculture Committee.
Northern Adirondack board to meet
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Center at the Middle/High School.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public via WebEx online at tinyurl.com/y65f4pfa with access code 173 010 5508 or over the phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Lake Placid board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center.
Any guests planning on attending must wear masks. Space is limited to 5 people, first come first served.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Board meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Center has full-day, five-day pre-K opening
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center, also known as the Sibley program, has an opening in its pre-K class.
The program operates 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Families, also have the option of enrolling their children in the center's 2021 summer program.
The pre-K curriculum meets New York State Education Department Pre-Kindergarten Learning Standards.
Eligible children must turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2020.
Enrollment is open to families of both the campus and area community.
For more information, call the Child Care Center Office at 518-564-2274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.