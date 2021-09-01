Boil water order issued in Black Brook
BLACK BROOK — Effectiev Aug. 31, a boil water order was issued for some town of Black Brook water users in District 1.
The order will be in effect until further notice for the area of Silver Lake Road from its intersection with North Main Street up to 394 Silver Lake Road.
Clinton County Highway Department advises Black Brook residents of road work
BLACK BROOK — The Clinton County Highway Department is advising that hot-in-place recycling work will continue on Silver Lake Road between Taylor Pond and East Kiln roads until Sept. 7.
Motorists are urged to to be alert to traffic control personnel as well as construction signage.
Clinton County Highway Department advises Mooers residents of road work
MOOERS — The Clinton County Highway Department is advising that cross-culvert replacement work will continue on Hemmingford Road between Route 11 and School St.
The work is scheduled to be completed following Sept. 2.
The roadway will be closed periodically at various locations between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Local traffic only is permissible.
Motorists are urged to to be alert to traffic control personnel as well as construction signage.
Saranac school district to start school year
SARANAC — Saranac Central School District faculty and staff will begin the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 2 with staff development days.
The first day of school for students will be Friday, Sept. 3.
The school calendar can be found at saranac.org.
Career Development Center to host part-time job fest Sept. 1
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Career Development Center will host a part-time-job fest for students seeking employment and for employers seeking student employees Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Angell College Center Warren Ballrooms.
Employers are encouraged to register for a table at the event, where they can chat with students and fill openings. Students are encouraged to attend if they are looking for part-time work while attending SUNY Plattsburgh.
For information, to register or to find out about the other services provided by the Career Development Center, contact Morgan Pellerin, assistant director, at 518-564-2071 or email mpell001@plattsburgh.edu.
Northeastern Clinton school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 1.
The meeting will be held in the middle/high school library at 6 p.m.
The agenda includes position appointments, adoption of policies, and discussion of school reopening plans.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
