City roads closed
PLATTSBURGH — As of Aug. 31, Montcalm Avenue, Lafayette Street, Pleasant Street and William Street are closed to all thru traffic.
There will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for road construction.
This road construction will continue throughout the week.
Special board meeting scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Sept. 3 at 7 a.m.
Visit nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Adirondack Voters for Change to open election headquarters in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Voters for Change will be opening a downtown office at 28 Broadway, Saranac Lake from Sept. 1 through election day, November 3.
Office hours will be 11 am to 6:30 pm, Monday to Friday and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
Voter registration forms and absentee ballot information will be available, as will election materials for AVfC-endorsed candidates.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place and all visitors will be required to wear face covering and to practice social distancing. In addition everyone must sign in and provide a phone number to facilitate contact tracing should it become necessary.
Town board meeting rescheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls regular Town Board meeting scheduled for Sept. 22 has been rescheduled for Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
Meeting is open to all.
Boil water issued
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield Water Department has issued a boil water notice for the Hill Street Residents residing at 83 Hill Street and higher.
The water will be off on Sept. 2 for system upgrades.
Please boil water for consumption or cooking until further notice as per the Department of Health.
A notice will be given when boil water has been lifted. Water may be discolored after turning it back on. Run it until it becomes clear. Any questions, please call the head Water Operator at (518) 637-6753.
