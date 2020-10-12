Interfaith food shelf closed for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be closed today for Columbus Day.
Regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday, and Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m.
For additional information, call 518-562-3663.
School board sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the Learing Theater without members of the public.
The board anticipates an executive session from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person(s) and collective negotiations.
Agenda items include virtual presentation of retirement plaques, appointments, retirements and district reopening plan.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Willsboro board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org.
They will be read at the meeting in the order they are received. Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Board of education schedules meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
An anticipated executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, with the public session anticipated to start at 7 p.m.
The public may view the live meeting remotely via Google Meet at meet.google.com/das-chkt-bgg.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
It will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per commenter.
Online public comments may be submitted until noon on Oct. 13 by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org.
Library to hold annual meeting
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library's annual meeting will be held Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the library in the Village of Dannemora Community Center and is a rescheduling from the usual May date.
The regular monthly meeting of the Library Board will be held the same day at 5 p.m.
Both meetings are open to the public. Sign in, masks, and social distancing are required.
School board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Franklin Academy Library.
County legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Oct. 14 at 5:15 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center at 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are adopting the Clinton Community College Budget, authorizing the Center for Tech and Civic Life Grant Acceptance and authorizing contract with Upstone Materials Inc.
Meeting is open to the public.
Village leaf cleanup scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain has scheduled leaf pickup days for Oct. 16, 23 and 30.
Pickup is for bagged leaves only; no twigs, branches or dead plants.
Leaves must be bagged in clear plastic bags and set to the curbside in the morning.
