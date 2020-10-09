Refuse collection schedule ajusted
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Department of Public Works will not collect refuse on Monday, Oct. 12 because of Columbus Day.
Monday's collection will be done on Tuesday, October 13th, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Boil water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 86 Miller St., 53 Sailly Ave. and all of Delord Street has been lifted.
Village to hold special meeting on new law
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora will be holding a special meeting on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at the village office.
The meeting will introduce a zoning amendment, Local Law No 3 of 2020, and any other business to come before the board.
Dannemora schedules fall cleanup days
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora has scheduled fall cleanup dates.
On Oct. 14, 19 and 26, all village residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to remove any tree limbs, grass clippings and leaves from their property.
The Village Of Dannemora Public Works Department will pick up these items and dispose of them accordingly without cost to the resident.
All tree limbs and branches must be less than three inches in diameter and less than four feet long stacked at the curbside. All grass clippings and leaves must be placed in clear plastic bags only.
No trash, garbage, metal, glass or plastics will be accepted.
If debris is not in clear bags, it will not be picked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.