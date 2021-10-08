City refuse collection schedule adjusted for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Columbus Day Holiday, Oct. 11, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Oct. 11.
For the week of Oct. 11, Monday's collection will be done on Tuesday, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Chazy board of education sets meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 12.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room. Topics of discussion will be "Financials, Audit Report, Sports Mergers, Policies, Personnel Appointments''
FEH BOCES to hold meeting
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties with hold a regular meeting on Oct. 21.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and via Webex.
Village of Champlain sets brush pickup days
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be picking up loose brush only during the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 29.
No leaves or bagged debris will be picked up. Only brush that is three inches or less in diameter and eight feet or less in length will be picked up.
Only one truck-load will be allowed per property. All brush should be put by the curbside by 7 a.m. on each scheduled day.
