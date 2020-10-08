Lane reduction scheduled for paving project
ELIZABETHTOWN — U.S. Route 9 in Elizabethtown between State Route 73 and State Route 9N will be reduced to one alternating lane with traffic controlled by flaggers, according to a press release.
The reduced lanes will be in place for a repaving project from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 13 through approximately Oct. 30, the release said.
Housing authority to hold board of commissioners meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be open to the public and will be held in the Lakeview Towers community room at 34 Flynn Ave., Plattsburgh.
