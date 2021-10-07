City Mayor to declare Indigenous People's Day
PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Chris Rosenquest will be bestow a proclamation at the Common Council Meeting today to declare the second Monday of October Indigenous People’s Day in the City Of Plattsburgh.
The meeting is scheduled to occur at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the Common Council Chambers.
On Oct.11 at 3 p.m., a brief ceremony will be held at Champlain Monument Park, 30 Cumberland Ave, Plattsburgh.
A sign will be unveiled that will be placed in the park, providing information about medicinal flowers and plants used by The Haudenosaunee people.
Rosenquest will participate in the ceremony led by local residents Emilio Stacey-Mora and Valerie Stacey-Patrie. This event is free, open to the public and no registration is required.
Jay candidates to hold public forum
JAY — The Jay Republican Committee and the Jay-Wilmington Democratic Committee will jointly host a Jay Candidate Forum for candidates on the November ballot for town supervisor, town board and town clerk on Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Jay Community Center, 11 School Lane.
This forum will be live-streamed as well as open to the public, within current COVID-19 protocols.
All input is invited, and send subjects or questions for candidates to address to wallywalters123@msn.com no later than Sunday, Oct. 10. Questions may be edited or revised for clarity and to avoid duplication. Due to time constraints, not every question may be answered during the forum
The forum will also be available for viewing afterwards up until the election. Further details will be announced in Jay Community News.
USDA pandemic assistance deadlines quickly approaching
PLATTSBURGH — The US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency would like to remind potential applicants of the upcoming deadlines for both the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 and the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 provides assistance to agricultural producers who have/continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19. It was re-opened to those who did not apply by the previous deadline. Eligible crops & livestock include; cattle, hogs, sheep, dairy, corn, soybeans, oats, wool, fruits & vegetables, maple, Christmas Trees, nursery, floriculture, eggs, broilers, turkeys, goats and more. The deadline to apply is Oct. 12.
USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program provides financial relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced revenue losses due to COVID-19 in 2020 of at least 10% as compared to 2019. The PATHH program deadline Oct. 15.
In order to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing measures, the USDA Service Center is open to limited visitors by appointment only. Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service staff also continue to work with agricultural producers and program applicants via phone, email, and other digital tools.
To make an in-person or phone appointment, call 518-483-2850, ext. 2 to reach the Franklin County FSA office in Malone or 518-561-4616, ext. 2 to contact the Clinton-Essex FSA office in Plattsburgh.
