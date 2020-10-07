School board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the high school auditorium.
Rotary Club calling for applicants
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rotary Club announced it is accepting proposals from local organizations "to benefit our community."
The Club is asking that all requests for this Rotary year be submitted for review by Oct. 30.
The Club has a limited amount of money to be distributed to local organizations and therefore, the maximum grant that can be received is $500.
These grants are given to organizations serving a larger population and a greater good, not to an individual. a press release said.
All grants are given toward special projects and not for the general operations of the organization or for fundraising.
Specific events such as walks, golf tournaments, etc. will not be considered. Special funding is available for Youth-At-Risk programs that positively impact individuals under the age of 18.
Please include the project title, organization name, contact information, funding amount requested, length of the program, the goal and summary of the project, any collaborative partners, the budget and any means of recognizing Rotary if funded.
Requests should be submitted to P.O. Box 86, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Village offices to close for Columbus Day
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Village Offices will be closed on Columbus Day, Oct. 12.
Town meeting rescheduled
MORRISONVILLE — The Schuyler Falls Town Board’s work session scheduled for Oct. 19 has been rescheduled for Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at 997 Mason Street, Morrisonville.
The meeting is open to the public.
Town court to close on election day
CLINTON — The Clinton Town Court will not be open Nov. 3 due to election day.
Court will resume on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.
BOCES meeting scheduled
SARANAC LAKE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties has scheduled a regular meeting for 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The meeting will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center at 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Village schedules fall cleanup
ROUSES POINT — Fall clean-up days for the Village of Rouses Point have been scheduled for Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
There will be no pickups after Oct. 30.
Residents are reminded that the collection is for bagged leaves, shrubs and tree limbs less than three inches in diameter only.
There will be no pickup of paint cans, tires, stumps, waste oil, cement or wood.
Residents are requested to bag all leaves in clear bags only and place them on the curb in a way that won't be blocked by parked cars.
