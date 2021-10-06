Beekmantown board of education to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet today at 7:45 a.m. in the conference room at the District Offices to review the June and July Financial Reports.
The committee will also meet at the same place and time on Thursday to meet with the external auditor from Boulrice & Wood, CPAs, PC to discuss the school's 2020-2021 Financial Statements.
