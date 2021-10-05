Habitat for Humanity accepting volunteers
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Habitat for Humanity is having a work session on Oct. 9 at 10 am to complete various projects at 48 Wallace Hill Road.
Skilled and non skilled volunteers are welcome. For more information, please call Janet McFetridge at 518-298-5548.
Road closure scheduled in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Highway Department will be close the Quarry Road on Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They will close the road again on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 13, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
South Plattsburgh Fire District reschedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District's regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 12 will instead be held on Oct. 19.
It will be held at Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Champlain taxes due
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be collecting property taxes until Nov. 1.
After that date, unpaid taxes will be turned over to Clinton County for collection.
