Town of Beekmantown to hold budget workshops
BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown will be holding budget workshops for the 2022 Town of Beekmantown Budget on October 5 and 6 starting at 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake school board sets meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet Oct. 6.
The meeting will be held in the High School Library at 5:30 p.m.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s Center for the Study of Canada hosts first ‘Conversations’ of semester
PLATTSBURGH — The director of the Canada Institute, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., will discuss foreign policy and the 2021 Canadian elections in a Center for the Study of Canada virtual presentation Oct. 6 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
Dr. Christopher Sands will look at the recent 2021 Canadian re-election of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and issues leading up to the Sept. 20 election including climate change, the evacuation of Kabul and relationships with China during the first of the center’s fall 2021 series, “Conversations on Canada.”
Sands, who is also an adjunct professor at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, will also examine the role and importance of the United States — on border restrictions, COVID, Buy American provisions, USMCA implementation, Enbridge Line 5, and the extradition of Meng Wanzhou.
Moderated by Dr. Christopher Kirkey, director of the center and Institute on Quebec Studies, “Conversations on Canada” addresses current issues central to a fuller understanding of Canadian society.
For more information, including a Zoom link, contact the Center for the Study of Canada, 518-564-2385 or email canada@plattsburgh.edu.
Jay Town Board schedules meetings
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be conducting a special board meeting on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 School Lane, Au Sable Forks.
The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss Community Center Roof Bids and any other business brought before the Board.
The board will also be holding budget work sessions on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.
Village offices to close for holiday
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Village Offices will be closed on Oct. 11 for the Columbus Day holiday.
Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority schedules meeting
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on Oct. 20.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse.
Masks are required for all people attending, including vaccinated individuals.
Housing board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Oct. 20.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. via zoom and in person at PHA Administrative Offices.
Village of Rouses Point schedules clean-up days
ROUSES POINT — The Fall Clean-Up Days for the Village of Rouses Point will run from Oct. 25 until Oct. 29.
There will be no pick-ups after this date.
Residents are reminded that this collection is for the pick-up of bagged leaves, shrubs, and tree limbs less than 3 inches in diameter only.
There will be no pick-up of paint cans, tires, stumps, waste oil, cement, or wood.
Residents are requested to bag all leaves in clear bags only and place them at the curbside in such a position that parked cars do not block these items. This will greatly facilitate collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.