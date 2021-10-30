Saranac school board schedules meeting
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet Nov. 1.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the district office in Dannemora.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations.
The board anticipates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available online at www.saranac.org.
Masks required for those attending in person.
Road closure scheduled for construction in AuSable Forks
AUSABLE FORKS — The Clinton County Highway Superintendent is advising AuSable Forks residents of upcoming road work.
Starting Nov. 1, work will be done on North Main Street between Silver Lake Road and State Route 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
The cold milling and paving work is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 5.
Parking will be limited in the work zone.
Saranac Lake school board sets meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 3.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.